Henderson County North Defeats Humboldt, 46-12

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Thursday night was a night of total domination by the Henderson County North Tigers. The Tigers won the toss and running behind the offensive package that they put in just for Humboldt, marched down the field at will to score and then added the two-point conversion. Humboldt answered with a long touchdown run on the ensuing drive. That would be the last time Humboldt would threaten to score for a long time. The Tigers answered with 30 more first half points to go into halftime with a 38-6 lead. The Tigers found success behind an unbalanced look that had…

For the complete story, see the October 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!