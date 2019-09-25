Scotts Hill Lions Fall to Waverly

| | 0

Scotts Hill High School Lions Football
Photo by: Phil Blakley / The Lexington Progress

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill traveled for the first time this season last Friday night. Unfortunately, the Lions came up short in this matchup with a score of 35-0 as they struggled to get into a rhythm offensively. Waverly took control of the scoreboard, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run on their first drive of the game. The Wildcats scored again with 2:35 left in the first quarter. With both extra points being converted, the score was 14-0. Waverly scored twice in the second quarter and the score was…

For complete coverage, see the September 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment