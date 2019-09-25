Rescue Squad Recovers Boaters at Sycamore Lake

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Four young men have the Henderson County Rescue Squad to thank after a boating mishap on Sycamore Lake on Tuesday, September 17th. The call came through dispatch at 12:51 p.m. with Captain Josh Wright being the first on the scene.

“Three of the young men were still stranded on the sinking boat,” said Communications Director Blake Stanfill, “while one had made it to shore.” They were able to make a 911 call as the mid-size pleasure craft began to sink. “They were out of the water by 1:07 p.m.” said Stanfill, who was…

