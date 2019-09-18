Royce Gracie at Borras Jiu-Jitsu

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Internationally known mixed martial artist Royce Gracie made a special guest appearance at Borras Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, located at 584 E Church Street. Gracie, who belongs to the UFC Hall of Fame, is also a practitioner of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and it was a special day for everyone there to meet the martial arts legend.

The seminar spent the first hour with the younger students, showing them self-defense techniques to counter bullying, and then a session with the adults. Gracie did some coaching on style and signature moves and provided a time to…

For the complete story, see the September 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

