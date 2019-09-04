LHS Volleyball Improves to 11-6

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Last week, the Lady Tigers Volleyball team played 7 games and went 5-2, which improved their overall record to 11-6. Lexington defeated McNairy, Madison, Houston County, Clarksville Northwest and Rossview. The two losses came to Creekwood and Clarksville High School. The Lady Tigers returned to action last night by hosting South Side in a huge district game. Tomorrow, the district schedule continues with another big district game when the Lady Tigers play host to archrival Chester County. Lexington will travel to…

For the complete story, see the September 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

