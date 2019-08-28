Scotts Hill K9 Receives Medkit

Article by W. Clay Crook-

IronDog K9 International donated a trauma kit for Scotts Hill Police Department’s K9 Marquesa. David Magruder with Kilo 2 Working Dog Kennels, presented the medical kit, to Officer Adam Scott and K9 Marquesa on behalf of IronDog K9 International. The town of Scotts Hill extended its thanks to IronDog K9 International for donating this life saving medical kit, in the event K9 Marquesa is injured.

For complete coverage, see the August 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!