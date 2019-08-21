Parkers Crossroads Holds Sonic Hamburger & Hot Rod Nationals Cruise In

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Over two hundred hot rods and classic cars attended the August 17th and 18th Sonic Hamburger & Hot Rod Nationals Cruise In at Parkers Crossroads. The event was open to all car and truck clubs and also included a swap meet. The event was hosted by Sonic of Jackson, Tennessee, and was held at the Parkers Crossroads City Park.

The Tennessee Blues Brothers and The Groove Band provided the musical entertainment, and…

For the complete story, see the August 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

