LMS Opens Season With Huge Win

Article by Kerry Mallard-

After a very disappointing season in 2018, Lexington Middle has been looking forward to 2019 and a chance to turn things around. The Minutemen made a giant step in doing that last Thursday with a 54-14 win at West Carroll. The Minutemen started the game on defense, and it didn’t take long to make its first big play. On the second play from scrimmage, LMS stuffed West Carroll behind the line, forcing a fumble which was recovered by…

