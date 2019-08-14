HCN Opens with Impressive Win To Start Season

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Henderson County North started the season on a good note, with a win over Lewis County. The Tigers made the long trip to Hohenwald but that didn’t seem to play a factor in the outcome. HCN won the coin toss and elected to receive. After a decent return, the offense went to work, driving over 60 yards and consuming a lot of the clock in the first quarter. The drive was successful, and the Tigers ended up in the end zone thanks to a touchdown run by…

For complete coverage, see the August 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!