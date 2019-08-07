Hard Nosed Lions Take to Field in First Scrimmage

Article by Greg McClain-

The Lions of Scotts Hill traveled to Atwood to take on the West Carroll War Eagles last Friday night. The Lions were determined to work in their new physical style of offense. The defense thrived in the trenches against a strong team in West Carroll.

The scrimmage started off with both teams having the ball for a set number of plays, and then they played a few series with down and distance. While not scoring in the plays allotted, the Lions offense never once stumbled and continuously moved the…

For the complete story, see the August 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

