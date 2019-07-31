Lexington’s 11&12 Year Old All-Stars Finish 3rd in State

Article Submitted-

Lexington easily won the Little League District 1 title by defeating Bartlett in a best of 5 series, in which Lexington scored 66 runs while only allowing 4 runs. The District 1 win earned them a berth in the 2019 Tennessee Little League State Tournament in Bristol, TN.

The team traveled to Bristol on Friday July 19th to attend the opening ceremonies. All 8 participating districts were introduced, followed by a home run derby where each team entered one contestant. Brady Beecham competed for Lexington and advanced to the 3rd and final round where he finished runner-up, being defeated by only one home run in the final round.

Saturday, Lexington competed in game 1 of the state tournament facing off against an always tough opponent in Tullahoma Little League. Lexington’s pitching and defense did well only allowing…

For complete coverage, see the July 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

