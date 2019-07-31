Hunter Maness Signs to Play Baseball at Freed Hardeman University

Article by Greg McClain-



Hunter Maness, the recent Scotts Hill High School graduate, made his decision to continue his baseball career this past week, as he signed to play with Freed Hardeman.

Hunter said it was an easy decision to make, “As soon as they offered me, I knew that’s where I was going.” The Scotts Hill Lions starter said he wanted to go to Freed, “I had a couple of offers from different junior colleges, but I was almost holding out to see if Freed would call, and they did, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Maness caught the eye of Freed’s coaching staff after an in-season camp where…

