Food Giant Robbery Suspect Apprehended

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Multiple police cars responded to Food Giant located at 128 West Church Street after a robbery was reported on the premises shortly before closing time. In store footage was broadcast on social media by the Lexington Police Department and tips led to the apprehension of Robert Timothy Dennison, age 59 of Lexington, by 10:00 p.m. that same evening.

According to court documents, the defendant entered the Food Giant grocery store “wearing a red shirt, dark pants and shoes, a red bandanna on his head, and a black bandanna around his neck.”

“He approached the cashier at the register and presented a hunting knife and demanded that he be given the money from the register. Another cashier witnessed the robbery and…

For complete coverage, see the July 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!