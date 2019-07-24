Arby’s Site Plan Approved by Planning Commission

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The site plan for an Arby’s in Lexington was approved by the Planning Commission during their regular stated meeting on Monday evening, July 22nd. Arby’s site plan calls for it to be located on a portion of the old Co-Op lot along West Church Street and Sandy Drive. The facility is planned at 28,000 square feet, with seating for sixty, and parking for…

For the complete story, see the July 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

