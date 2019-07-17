LHS Tiger Football Has Great Outing at Bethel University

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Lexington wasted little time after the dead period getting ready for the coming season. The Tigers spent last Tuesday and Thursday at Bethel University in a seven on seven scrimmage with Henry County. Lexington looked impressive in both scrimmages that was primarily geared to work on the passing game. The Tigers were able to score at will with the quarterbacks and receivers demonstrating a lot of…

