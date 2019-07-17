Election Commission to Use Broad Street Church of Christ for Two Precincts for September Lexington Election

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The closing of the Lexington Civic Center on August 5th also necessitates a change to the voting precincts in the September Lexington city election. The Civic Center, which is Precinct 6, will not be available due to the closure.

At the July 15th meeting of the Henderson County Election Commission, Administrator of Elections Dan Miller proposed that a temporary solution of combining the Civic Center box with the Precinct 8 location at the Broad Street Church gymnasium. “This will buy us some time to research a long-term solution,” Miller said to the…

For complete coverage, see the July 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

