LCSS Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington City Board of Education met on Thursday evening, June 27th with Carl Cooley, Chad Wood, Rob Helms, Jim Terry, Ann Anderson and Director Cindy Olive attending.

Olive reported that the roof work has been completed on the buildings and she is awaiting verification that Affordable Construction has been paid by Traveller’s. Some year end budget amendments were approved, and outstanding purchase orders were carried over.

The board discussed a meal price increase for fiscal year 2019-2020. Jan Page said that the state has been asking for an…

