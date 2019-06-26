James Porter Held on $200,000 Bond for Rape, Bonnewell on Child Abuse

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Police Department made the arrest on June 17th of James Earl Porter, age 46 Lexington, on one count of rape. The investigation stems back to a May 7, 2019 incident where, according to court documents, Porter pushed a thirteen-year-old female victim into his bedroom and onto the bed. The affidavit then states that the defendant unlawfully sexually penetrated the victim, as well as other acts.

A subsequent arrest was also made of the mother of the victim, Adele E. Bonnewell, age 38, also of Lexington, for child abuse and child neglect or endangerment. The affidavit states that…

For the complete story, see the June 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!