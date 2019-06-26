Flag Poles Dedicated For Veterans Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Veterans Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads held a flag pole dedication event at their building in Wildersville on Monday morning, June 24th. Guest speakers included 72nd District Representative Kirk Haston and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris. The invocation was led by Spurgeon Smith, the pledge of allegiance by James Lindsey, and the benediction by Brent Middleton.

The three heavy duty metal flag poles were donated from Madison County, where Mayor Harris and Spurgeon Smith took the lead in the…

For the complete story, see the June 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

