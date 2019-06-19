I-40 Chase Leads to Wreck in Lexington

William Deon Freeman of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, was arrested after crashing a gray 2019 Nissan Altima with McMinn County plates near the intersection of Hall Street and North Broad Street. The chase had originated on Interstate 40. Officer Josh Reed worked the wreck site before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12th, but said that Decatur County had jurisdiction. Burt Scott Staggs, with Tennessee Valley News, contacted law enforcement in Decatur County who said that a multiple agency pursuit was initiated by the drug task force on I-40 from a report of a stolen vehicle.

“According to court documents, on the morning of Wednesday, June 12, on I-40 in Decatur County, a gray Nissan Altima, driven by William Deon Freeman of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, was observed by Drug Task Force Agent Kris Byrd to be a stolen vehicle, according to…

For complete coverage, see the June 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!