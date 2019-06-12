Lady Tigers Split Games At Bethel

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Lexington’s Lady Tigers started the path that will lead to the season basketball opener on Monday when they traveled to the Bethel Camp. The first two games of the camp were played at Gleason High School. Lexington defeated Dyer County in game one and lost to Gleason in game two. The Lady Tigers will be back in action today. This time, Lexington will play three games on the campus at Bethel University. The Lady Tigers will play a team from Kentucky first, then take on…

For the complete story, see the June 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!