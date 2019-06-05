WWII Monument Defaced In Lexington Cemetery

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Seeing a war memorial or marker knocked over or defaced always leaves me with a sick feeling all over. Last Wednesday, James Massey Jr. came by The Lexington Progress with a photo of his father’s marker at the Lexington Cemetery, the front of the tombstone had been chiseled through in areas, chips still left on the ground. James Cecil Massey Sr. was born in 1919 and died in 1949, and was one of Henderson County’s sons who gave service during World War II as an infantryman. Many of these men are forgotten in the pages of history, their valor, deeds, pain and suffering through the world’s largest conflict just don’t take the limelight like a major sports or entertainment figure, but each of these men and women gave us something that we…

