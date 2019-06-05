Relay For Life Has Successful Event at Beech Lake

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Friday, May 31st, around 4:00 p.m. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray helped to open the Relay for Life event at Beech Lake. The weather was wonderful, the crowd and staff enthusiastic, with plenty of vendors and music. As dusk approached, volunteers began to light the votive candles representing the men, women, and children who have been directly impacted by cancer. The number of lights, and the…

For complete coverage, see the June 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

