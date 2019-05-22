State Bound!

After a three-year absence from the state tournament, the Lexington Lady Tigers cleared the final hurdle Saturday night with a 5-1 win over Bolivar in the sub-state game. Lexington improved to 44-4 on the season and is making its 8th state tournament appearance this week. The Lady Tigers have created a dynasty and are looking for the second state title in program history. Lexington won its 9th district title, and 7th region title this season, and was runner-up in 2001, 2011 and 2015. The championship season came in 2013. Lexington (44-4) opened the 2019 Class AA Softball Tournament yesterday facing Sequatchie County (31-10) at the Starplex in Murfreesboro. The meeting marked the third game all-time between the two teams. Lexington defeated…

