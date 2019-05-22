Journalist from The Lexington Progress One of Twelve Selected for Tenn Bar Association’s Reporters Workshop

W. Clay Crook, lead writer for The Lexington Progress, was one of twelve media journalists selected for the Tennessee Bar Association and Tennessee Association of Broadcasters’ Reporters Workshop, Class of 2019. The workshop was held May 17th – 18th at the Tennessee Bar Center, in Nashville, for print, online, television and/or radio journalists to develop a deeper understanding of media law issues that affect everyday work, including access to government information, defamation and privacy concerns in reporting.

