Hallie Beecham Signs with JSCC

Scotts Hill Softball standout Hallie Beecham signed to continue her athletic and academic career at Jackson State Community College this past Friday. She said the process was a quick one, “from the first time Coach (Michael) Winders called me, to last Friday, was about three or four weeks. It has really moved fast and quick.” She expands upon her recruitment, “since it was so quick, it didn’t really feel like a long drawn out process. It felt really quick because it was. They called me and asked if I wanted to come down and look at the school and so I did, and he wanted to see…

For the complete story, see the May 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

