SH Lions Baseball Goals Are Simple For This Season

The Scotts Hill Lions Baseball team will gear up this upcoming week for the start of their 2019 campaign. Coach Carl Harken will begin his fourth year leading this Lions squad, and he says the goals for this year’s squad are the same as always, “We want to get on first and throw first pitch strikes, but more importantly we want to play our best baseball in May.”

In the last two years, the Lions have graduated 12 starters, many of which continue their careers in college. Coach Harken explains what that means for this year’s squad, “What we’ve done is we’ve allowed these younger guys to witness the older guys, who have graduated and their approach to the game. You kind of see that in the way they’ve (underclassmen) adapted to that philosophy as well. I think what we will be able to…

For complete coverage, see the March 6th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!