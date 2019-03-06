Senior Center Celebrates Grant

Article by W. Clay Crook-

After a successful fundraiser breakfast on Friday, March 1st, members of the Henderson County Senior Center gathered to celebrate an announcement of new equipment at the center from a recent grant. Christine Tate, Interim Director of the Senior Center, said that a $2,300.00 grant from the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation was used to purchase some televisions and DVD players for the exercise rooms, as well as twenty-five yoga mats, some box fans, a Zumba…

