Montgomery Alumni Meet

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Montgomery Alumni Association met on Saturday, March 2nd, to make plans for the Children’s Fashion Show and Salad Luncheon that will be held on April 27th. The luncheon will begin between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. with the Fashion Show to start around 12:30 p.m. Children from ages two to eighteen can participate, wear their own clothing, and have a great time. Themes and age groups are being discussed in the planning sessions and…

For complete coverage, see the March 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

