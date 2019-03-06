K-9 Unit Formed at Scotts Hill

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Scotts Hill Police Chief David Alexander and Patrolman / K-9 Officer Adam Scott came by City Hall on Wednesday, February 27th, with Marquesa, the City Police Dog. Marquesa was trained locally at Kilo 2 Working Dog Kennels in Decatur County. Her trainer David Magruder was also present. Marquesa is a four-year-old German Shepherd from Holland, and was donated to the Scotts Hill Police Department. She was donated to the city by Magruder. Officer Scott was the former K-9 Officer at the…

