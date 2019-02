Former Lexington Lady Tigers softball player and current Union University freshman Kaitlyn Kelley received the Gulf South Conference Softball Freshman of the Week honor for the week ending February 18, 2019. This is her first GSC weekly honor and first for Union this season. Kelley, a utility player from Lexington, helped Union earn…

For the complete story, see the February 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!