Tillman Signs with Bethel University

On Tuesday, February 19, a six-year goal became a reality when Hunter Tillman, of Scotts Hill High School, accepted and signed a golf scholarship with Bethel University. Hunter is the son of Kevin and Tammy Tillman, of Scotts Hill. While attending high school, Hunter helped bring his team to many wins and great accomplishments with school records being made. All four years Scotts Hill High School were District winners and/or Runner-ups and two-year Regional winners. Hunter qualified for the TSSAA State Golf Tournament his Sophomore year. Cliff Anglin, Scotts Hill High School Golf Coach, praised Hunter for…

