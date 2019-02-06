Library Showcases Black History Month Display

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The annual Black History Month exhibit is now on display in the main area of the Everett Horn Library. The table, brocaded with black cloth, has photographs and biographies on two sides, featuring: (towards the checkout desk) Inez Flakes, Michael T. Thomas, Dilicia A Forney Tole, Tyler Jackson Spann, Liberty Maxwell, Nikolas Taryl Flake, Kimberly McKinney-Bryant, Charles Edward Kizer Sr., Clara J. Johnson, and Brian O. Easley. (towards the computer tables) Jerry Lee Pearson, Sandra Williams, Edward C. Williams…

