Heisman Austin Signs with Roane State in Baseball

Last Friday, senior baseball player Heisman Austin signed to continue his academic and athletic career at Roane State Community College, in Harriman, Tennessee, which is 30 minutes East of Crossville. Heisman said it’s a dream come true to be signing with Roane State, “I’ve always wanted to be good enough to be able to play baseball, at this level, and now that dream has become a reality for me.” Heisman Austin has a work ethic that…

