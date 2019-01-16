First Baptist Church To Break Ground On A Mission Action Center

Release-

On Sunday night, January 13, 2019, an overflow crowd of First Baptist Church members gathered to hear a presentation and vote on the building of the new Mission Action Center or The MAC. The presentation was made by Pastor Dr. Clay Hallmark, Richie Strickland who chairs the New Building Leadership team, Phillip Renfroe the chair of the Stewardship Committee, and Mr. Sammie West, architect at HFR Design in Jackson, Tennessee. The members of the church heard the presentation, had the opportunity to ask questions, and a discussion about the new building. When Pastor Hallmark called for a show of hands vote to proceed with the project, the church members overwhelming voted…

For the complete story, see the January 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

