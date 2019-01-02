Ribbon Cut at Leadership Gazebo

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event at the new gazebo on the grounds of the courthouse on Thursday, December 27th. The gazebo was the project of the Henderson County Leadership Class of 2018. There are two plaques at the gazebo. One lists sponsors and the other lists the names of Henderson County first responders who have died in the line of duty: Sheriff W. H. McBride, April 20th, 1918; Lexington Police Department Officer Arthur Gurley, 1954; Lexington Chief of Police Richard Carrington, 1981; Grady Roy Austin with the Henderson County Fire Department, 2004; and M. L. Hopper with the Tennessee Forestry Department, 2007. Robbie McCready spoke briefly on behalf of the Leadership Class, followed by…

For the complete story, see the January 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

