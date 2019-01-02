Results Still Pending from Cooley Death Investigation

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“There is no new information as the results are still pending,” said Captain Jeff Middleton of the Lexington Police Department in a recent inquiry on the death investigation of Hank Cooley III. Cooley, age 17, was found in a wooded area off Ayers street on the afternoon of October 23rd, and the remains were sent for autopsy in Nashville, Tennessee to determine the cause of death. The young man had…

For the complete story, see the January 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!