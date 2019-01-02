Lady Tigers Place 3rd During Hickman County Tournament
Lexington’s Lady Tigers spent the days after Christmas at the Above the Rim Tournament at Hickman County High School. The first game was played Thursday in what turned out to be a blowout with the Lady Tigers dismantling Hickman County 73-21. The game on Friday was a different story as Lexington took on Harding Academy from Memphis. Harding Academy featured a double inside threat with two…
For the complete story, see the January 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.
Subscribe Today!