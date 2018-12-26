Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Wednesday, December 19th Community Bank held a retirement event for Regina Stickles, who has enjoyed fifty years of service in the banking community of Lexington. Stickles worked thirty-four years at the old Central State Bank, and another sixteen at Community Bank. Her husband, Tommy Stickles, attended the event with her, and they have one son, Charles Stickles. Regina worked in the Proof Department at Community Bank but has also in her fifty years served as bookkeeper and a teller.

For this and other interesting articles, see the December 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

