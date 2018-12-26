Public Input Meeting Held for Farm Bill Programs

Article By W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Soil Conservation District hosted a local working group and public information meeting on Thursday, December 20th at the USDA Service Center in Lexington. The meeting was opened by Crystal Pipkin with the Henderson County Soil Conservation District and was turned over to Meredith Crosby who is with the Natural Resource Conservation Service. The group discussed the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, or EQIP, that provides funding to address problems with natural resources such as water quality issues, soil…

For complete coverage, see the December 26th edition of The Lexington Progress

