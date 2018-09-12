Holmes Remembered Throughout Coaching For Accomplishments

Article by W. Clay Crook-

I stand in a field that is now high in cotton, the bolls beginning to open and the leaves turning crisp as I look towards the old Middlefork Schoolhouse. In the 1940’s and 1950’s there was a ball field here. “We were just a group of kids,” Riley Holmes said, and recalled that Ms. Jewell Pope was their teacher. He fell in love with the sport, he fell in love with coaching, and he fell in love with bringing out the best in each of his players, assessing their skills, finding their niche, watching them grow. He coached Little League and Babe Ruth in Henderson County for fifty one years.

He still lives in Middlefork, not far from the wooden school building he attended and the dusty field where he…

For complete coverage, see the September 12th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!