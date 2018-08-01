Planning Commission Adopts Future Use Map

Article by Clay Crook-

A public hearing was held by the Lexington Municipal Regional Planning Commission at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 23rd on the Future Land Use Map for the City of Lexington. The map outlines the expected land use of the city through the year 2025, with color coded sections outlining flood zones, lakes and ponds, the bypass route, low density lake residential property, low density residential, medium density residential, high density residential, commercial, industrial, medical, and public lands. There were no questions or comments from…

For the complete story, see the August 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!