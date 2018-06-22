Miss Lexington Takes Home Top Talent Award at Thursday Night’s Miss Tennessee Preliminary Competition

Miss Lexington Madison Snipes took home top honors for her talent during Thursday night’s Miss Tennessee preliminary competition, with her tap dancing to “Uptown Funk”.

2018 Miss Tennessee preliminary competition will continue Friday night at 8:00 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, in Jackson, TN, where Madison will be competing in Lifestyle & Fitness.

The final night of competition will be held on Saturday, June 23rd, beginning at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are available by contacting the Civic Center box office at 731-425-8590, from 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The box office will also be open an hour before the event begins each night.

Not able to attend the pageant? Watch a live stream of the pageant at www.eplustv6.com.