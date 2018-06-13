Fire Dept. Responds to AutoZone Alert

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Delivery trucks lined both sides of Rush Street, keeping the avenue open to emergency responders from the Lexington Fire Department Wednesday morning, June 13th. Dispatchers sounded tones at 8:20 a.m. for firefighters to respond to a possible fire in the bathrooms in the south side of the AutoZone Distribution building. Firefighters entered the second story and then the roof of the building where smoke was issuing from one of the exhaust vent covers. Upon inspection, the exhaust fan was found to be hot to the touch, and upon removing the cover, the source of the smoke was the shorted out exhaust fan unit. An all clear was issued by 8:39 a.m.

For this and other interesting stories, see the June 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

