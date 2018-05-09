Harley Bartholomew Signs With Union University

Scotts Hill senior and Lady Lions Softball player Harley Bartholomew signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career as a Lady Bulldog at Union University. This marks the fourth Lady Lion, this season, to sign to a college to continue their softball careers. Harley Bartholomew loved Union’s campus saying, “I loved everything about the campus. I liked it because it was a smaller school, and it is such a beautiful campus. Also, it’s close to home so I like that too. I got to talk to some players and coaches, and they all seem really nice.” Another plus for Bartholomew was…

