SH Lady Lions Softball Gets New Locker Room

Prior to the start of the softball season, the Scotts Hill Lady Lions unveiled their new locker room for this season. The locker room has a full gym and lockers for each member of the team. Senior Chelsey Gore jokingly said when she saw the finished product, “Coach Sowell is definitely not going to let us walk around here in cleats.” Gore went on to say, “I love it! It’s exciting to be able to share this with the team. Coach Sowell treats us great and has always taken good care of us.” This has been a plan for…

For complete coverage, see the March 14th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!