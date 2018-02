Obituaries for February 28, 2018 Edition

Rita Sue Hamlett, 74

Rex Hutchinson, 87

Patricia Ruth Osborn

Sabrina Renn, 57

Timmy Lee Nichols, 53

Eldred Richardson, 82

Emily Ann Jennings Vise, 90

Sandra K. Wells, 70

Linda Lou Woods, 74

For complete obituaries, see the February 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!