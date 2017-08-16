Cogdell Farm Menagerie

“They make me think of Noah’s Ark,” Bobby Cogdell said with a smile. A relative, Tobe Cogdell, put Blue Goose on the map after naming his store from a crate label. Bobby and Shirley Codgell have continued the tradition with a menagerie of forest animals around a beautiful landscaped pond and waterfall. Although the pond, just off Highway 412 West, has been there for about thirty-five years, it was only noticed by many about four years ago when the statue of an Elk brought it to…

For the complete story, see the August 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!