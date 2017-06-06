Museum to Host Postal Celebration Sunday

We get a lot of people coming thru Lexington because of their interest in art history. At the museum, we have a mural created by Grace Greenwood, which is entitled “Progress of Power.” This oil on canvas can be seen in the lobby. It was painted in 1941 and commissioned by the Treasury Department. In other news, we are hosting an appreciation to Lexington and Henderson County Postal workers past and present who were active from 1937-1996. The program will feature unveiling of a plaque, speakers, and light refreshments will be served. The event is this Sunday June 11th from 2-4 PM. For more information call 967-0306.

For this and other interesting stories, see the June 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

