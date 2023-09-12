 Skip to content

Obituaries For September 13, 2023, Edition

| |

Malcolm Lee “Mack” Anglin, 94

Shelby Jean Denison, 86

June Milam Moore, 90

Mark Smith, 67

Katie Lou Wilson, 90

 For complete obituaries, see the September 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment