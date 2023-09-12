Obituaries For September 13, 2023, Edition By Editor | September 12, 2023 | 0 Malcolm Lee “Mack” Anglin, 94 Shelby Jean Denison, 86 June Milam Moore, 90 Mark Smith, 67 Katie Lou Wilson, 90 For complete obituaries, see the September 13th edition of The Lexington Progress. Subscribe Today! Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Obituaries For September 6, 2023, Edition September 5, 2023 | No Comments » Obituaries For August 30, 2023, Edition August 29, 2023 | No Comments » Obituaries For August 23, 2023, Edition August 22, 2023 | No Comments » Obituaries For August 16, 2023, Edition August 15, 2023 | No Comments » Obituaries For August 9, 2023 Edition August 8, 2023 | No Comments »